Dawn Summers In 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Michelle Trachtenberg was only 14 years old when she first started playing Dawn Summers -- as Buffy's immature and klutzy younger sister -- in the TV version of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' from 2000-2003.

Michelle was part of an ensemble cast including Sarah Michelle Gellar as the friendly and ultimate vampire slayer, Buffy Summers, Alyson Hannigan as Buffy's shy and nerdy friend, Willow Rosenberg and Nicholas Brendon as Buffy's funny and brave pal who does not have supernatural abilities, Xander Harris.