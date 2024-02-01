Grammy Winner Huey Lewis 'Memba Him?!

American artist Huey Lewis was 35 years old when he and his band, Huey Lewis And The News, took home the Grammy for their hit song "The Heart Of Rock N' Roll" back in 1986.

This song wasn't the band's first track to hit the top of the charts ... "The Power Of Love" was such a banger it was featured on the iconic 1985 movie "Back To The Future" -- with Huey making his megaphone cameo.