Grammy Winner Huey Lewis 'Memba Him?!
2/1/2024 12:01 AM PT
American artist Huey Lewis was 35 years old when he and his band, Huey Lewis And The News, took home the Grammy for their hit song "The Heart Of Rock N' Roll" back in 1986.
This song wasn't the band's first track to hit the top of the charts ... "The Power Of Love" was such a banger it was featured on the iconic 1985 movie "Back To The Future" -- with Huey making his megaphone cameo.
Lewis has recently resurfaced with Netflix's recent drop, "The Greatest Night in Pop" -- a deep dive into the making of "We Are The World" ... the 1985 charity single featuring Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and many more legendary stars!