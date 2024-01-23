Lil In 'Coyote Ugly' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Maria Bello was in her early 30's when she played Lil -- the rough around the edges, hot blonde bar owner who managed the 'Coyotes' -- in the boot-stomping bar film "Coyote Ugly" back in 2000.

Maria shared the big screen with Piper Perabo as the aspiring musician, Violet Sanford, John Goodman as Violet's father, Bill, Adam Garcia as Violet's love interest, Mr. O'Donald ... and of course LeAnn Rimes and Tyra Banks are other notable bar babes in the movie.