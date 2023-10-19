Theo In 'Scary Movie 2' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Kathleen Robertson was 28 years old when she played Theo -- the busty, hot gal who uses her looks to survive the haunted mansion Hell House -- in the supernatural parody film "Scary Movie 2" back in 2001.

Kathleen shared the comedic script with "Scary Movie" icon Anna Faris as the prudish and caring college student, Cindy, Regina Hall as Cindy's bestie who gives zero F's, Brenda, Marlon Wayans as the stoner, Shorty and Shawn Wayans as Brenda's boyfriend who hits on other guys, Ray.