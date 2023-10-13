Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jason In Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood 'Memba Him?!

10/13/2023 12:40 AM PT
'Friday The 13th' Cast -- 'Memba Them?
American actor and stuntman Kane Hodder was 33 when he was first cast to play Jason Vorhees -- the revenant zombie with a machete ... disguised with a hockey goalie mask for disguise at Crystal Lake -- in the horror/thrasher film "Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood" back in 1988.

Kane slayed his way through the dreary set with Lar Park Lincoln as the 17-year-old with psychokinetic powers who mistakenly freed Jason from being chained to bottom of the lake, Tina Shepard and Kevin Spirtas, who rented a cabin next to Tina's ... and also survives Jason's murder attempts.

Hodder portrayed this character four times in the 'Friday The 13th' franchise.

Guess what he looks like now!

