Allison In 'Hocus Pocus' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and model Vinessa Shaw was just 17 years old when she was cast as Allison -- a Halloween guru, Max's crush and a high school student attending Jacob Bailey High School -- in the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" back in 1993.

Vinessa shared the big screen with Sarah Jessica Parker as one of the three Sanderson sisters who was awoken from the dead, Sarah, Bette Midler as the oldest and smartest sister, Winifred and Kathy Najimy as the most caring sister, Mary Sanderson.