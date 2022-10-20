Dylan Piper In 'Halloweentown' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Joey Zimmerman was just 12 years old when he was first cast as Dylan Piper -- the sarcastic Piper child who hates Halloween despite his ability to perform witchcraft -- in the Halloween fantasy film "Halloweentown" back in 1998.

Joey shared the screen with Kimberly J. Brown as the witch in training who leaves the mortal world with her siblings, Marnie Piper and Emily Roeske as the youngest Piper sibling and mischief-maker, Sophie Piper.