Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California.

This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys On The Side" alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Drew Barrymore and Matthew McConaughey and worked her way to earning a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.