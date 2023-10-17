Clark In 'Good Will Hunting' 'Memba Him?!

New York native and actor Scott William Winters was 32 years old when he played the role of Clark -- the preppy and handsome Harvard Law school bully -- in the drama film "Good Will Hunting" back in 1997.

Winters shared the big screen with Hollywood household names, Robin Williams as the therapist who recently lost his wife to cancer, Sean Maguire, Matt Damon as the orphan and college janitor and genius, Will Hunting and Ben Affleck as the Will's best friend with a thick Boston accent, Chuckie Sullivan.