Frank On 'Vanderpump Rules' 'Memba Him?!

Former reality TV star Frank Herlihy was in his mid 20's when he was cast to be a part of 'Vanderpump Rules' -- Bravo's hit reality show, first airing in 2013, led by the one and only restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump.

Frank poured up Big Pinky's with some of television's most dramatic stars including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.