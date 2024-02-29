Dr. Sam Beckett In 'Quantum Leap' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Scott Bakula was in his mid-30s when he first started playing the leap lead Dr. Sam Beckett -- the smart scientist who travels through time as he's seeking self-reflection and knowledge -- on the science fiction TV series "Quantum Leap" back in 1989.

Other leaping stars joining Bakula included Dean Stockwell playing the former Naval fighter pilot and part of Project Quantum Leap who gave Sam insight on his life and identity, Albert Calavicci aka 'Al The Observer'.

And, in addition to playing the voice of Ziggy and narrating the series ... Deborah Pratt co-created, wrote and produced the show.