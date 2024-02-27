Roger In 'Mad Men' 'Memba Him?!

American actor John Slattery was 44 years old when he first started playing Roger Sterling -- the advertising executive and womanizer who loves a stiff drink -- in the drama series "Mad Men" back in 2007.

The show featured other big stars like Jon Hamm as the charming creative director, Don Draper, January Jones as the stay-at-home mom who worries about her husband's fidelity, Betty Draper and Elisabeth Moss as the recent graduate and intelligent secretary, Peggy Olson.