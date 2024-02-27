Roger In 'Mad Men' 'Memba Him?!
2/27/2024 12:01 AM PT
American actor John Slattery was 44 years old when he first started playing Roger Sterling -- the advertising executive and womanizer who loves a stiff drink -- in the drama series "Mad Men" back in 2007.
The show featured other big stars like Jon Hamm as the charming creative director, Don Draper, January Jones as the stay-at-home mom who worries about her husband's fidelity, Betty Draper and Elisabeth Moss as the recent graduate and intelligent secretary, Peggy Olson.
Slattery's other notable roles were portrayed in "Spotlight", "Iron Man 2" and "Captain America: Civil War".