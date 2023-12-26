Joanna In 'Love Actually' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and singer Olivia Olson was just a preteen when she busted out her inner Mariah Carey, playing Joanna -- the love interest of 11-year-old Sam -- in the holiday classic and romance film "Love Actually" back in 2003.

Olivia shared the big screen with Hugh Grant as the prime minister who falls for his staff member, David, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as the young boy who has his eyes set on Joanna, Sam, and Liam Neeson as the recent widow who is happy to bond with his stepson, Daniel.

Olson went on to voice act for Cartoon Network.