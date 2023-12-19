Uncle Frank In 'Home Alone' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Gerry Bamman was 49 years old when he first played Uncle Frank -- the stingy, cheap and selfish uncle of Kevin McCallister -- in the holiday classic family film "Home Alone" back in 1990.

Gerry shared the big screen with Macaulay Culkin as the youngest sibling whose family leaves him at home alone while going on vacation, Kevin, Catherine O'Hara as Kevin's mother, Kate, John Heard as Kevin's father, Peter and Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the neighborhood robbers.

Bamman reprised his role two years later in "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York."