'Last Christmas' Artist Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! 'Memba Him?!

'Last Christmas' Artist Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! 'Memba Him?!

English singer/songwriter Andrew Redgeley was half of the '80s pop group Wham! (alongside George Michael) and released songs like 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' and 'Everything She Wants' ... but most notably their holiday hit 'Last Christmas.' Guess what he looks like now!