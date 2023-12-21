Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bernard The Elf In 'Santa Claus' 'Memba Him?!

Bernard The Elf In 'The Santa Clause' 'Memba Him?!

12/21/2023 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Alamy

American actor David Krumholtz was 16 years old when he landed the role of Bernard The Elf -- the grumpy head elf of Santa's workshop with an exceptional work ethic -- in the family holiday film "The Santa Clause" back in 1994.

David shared the comedic film with Tim Allen as the marketing director and recent divorcee-turned-Santa Clause, Scott Calvin... Eric Lloyd as Scott's son who wants nothing more than to believe in Santa, Charlie Calvin, and Wendy Crewson as Scott's ex-wife who believes her son should know the "truth" about Santa, Laura Miller.

Over the years, Krumholtz reprised his role as Bernard The Elf ... most recently last year on Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses."

Guess what he looks like now!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later