Bernard The Elf In 'The Santa Clause' 'Memba Him?!
12/21/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor David Krumholtz was 16 years old when he landed the role of Bernard The Elf -- the grumpy head elf of Santa's workshop with an exceptional work ethic -- in the family holiday film "The Santa Clause" back in 1994.
David shared the comedic film with Tim Allen as the marketing director and recent divorcee-turned-Santa Clause, Scott Calvin... Eric Lloyd as Scott's son who wants nothing more than to believe in Santa, Charlie Calvin, and Wendy Crewson as Scott's ex-wife who believes her son should know the "truth" about Santa, Laura Miller.
Over the years, Krumholtz reprised his role as Bernard The Elf ... most recently last year on Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses."