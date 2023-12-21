Bernard The Elf In 'The Santa Clause' 'Memba Him?!

American actor David Krumholtz was 16 years old when he landed the role of Bernard The Elf -- the grumpy head elf of Santa's workshop with an exceptional work ethic -- in the family holiday film "The Santa Clause" back in 1994.

David shared the comedic film with Tim Allen as the marketing director and recent divorcee-turned-Santa Clause, Scott Calvin... Eric Lloyd as Scott's son who wants nothing more than to believe in Santa, Charlie Calvin, and Wendy Crewson as Scott's ex-wife who believes her son should know the "truth" about Santa, Laura Miller.