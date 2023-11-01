Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Louise Miller In 'Teen Witch' 'Memba Her?!

11/1/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Robyn Lively was just 17 years old when she played the iconic character of Louise Miller -- the nerdy and sweet high schooler with super powers who casts a spell on her man crush -- in the American teen comedy film "Teen Witch".

Robyn shared the big screen with Dan Gauthier as the hottest guy in school and football captain, Brad Powell, Joshua John Miller as Robyn's younger bro, Richie Miller and Zelda Rubinstein as slightly wacky supernatural expert, Madame Serena Alcott.

Guess what she looks like today at 51 years old!

