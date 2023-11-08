Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lily Smith In '8 Mile' 'Memba Her?!

11/8/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Chloe Greenfield was just 7 years old when she played Lily Smith -- B-Rabbit's younger sister who grows up in a mobile home in Detroit, Michigan -- in the drama film "8 Mile" back in 2002.

Chloe shared the big screen with Eminem as the up-and-coming rapper who wants better for his life, B-Rabbit, Brittany Murphy as being sweet (and a little rough around the edges) and B-Rabbit's love interest, Alex, and Anthony Mackie who goes after B-Rabbit and his crew with violence, Papa Doc.

Chloe also acted in the popular medical series "ER."

Guess what she looks like now!

