Lily Smith In '8 Mile' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Chloe Greenfield was just 7 years old when she played Lily Smith -- B-Rabbit's younger sister who grows up in a mobile home in Detroit, Michigan -- in the drama film "8 Mile" back in 2002.

Chloe shared the big screen with Eminem as the up-and-coming rapper who wants better for his life, B-Rabbit, Brittany Murphy as being sweet (and a little rough around the edges) and B-Rabbit's love interest, Alex, and Anthony Mackie who goes after B-Rabbit and his crew with violence, Papa Doc.