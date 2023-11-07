Jovie In 'Elf' 'Memba Her?!

20 years ago today, American actress Zooey Deschanel was 23 years old when she played Jovie -- the Macy's store elf employee who is high-key NOT a fan of Christmas -- in the holiday comedy film "Elf" back in 2003.

Zooey was part of an iconic cast including Will Ferrell as the productive elf who does not understand how the human world works, Buddy, James Caan as Buddy's money-driven father and the executive for a book publishing company, Walter and Daniel Tay as Buddy's smart 12-year-old half-brother, Michael.