Peter Pan 'Memba Him?!

Canadian-American actor Jeremy Sumpter was just 14 years old when he landed the role of Peter Pan -- the stubborn, arrogant but kind-hearted and free-spirited boy who lives in Neverland -- in the live-action film "Peter Pan" back in 2003.

Sumpter shared the big screen with Rachel Hurd-Wood as the diligent, responsible yet adventurous girl, Wendy, Jason Isaacs as the pirates' mean-spirited leader who detests Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Ludivine Sagnier as the teeny tiny fairy, Tinker Bell.