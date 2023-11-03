Peter Pan 'Memba Him?!
11/3/2023 12:01 AM PT
Canadian-American actor Jeremy Sumpter was just 14 years old when he landed the role of Peter Pan -- the stubborn, arrogant but kind-hearted and free-spirited boy who lives in Neverland -- in the live-action film "Peter Pan" back in 2003.
Sumpter shared the big screen with Rachel Hurd-Wood as the diligent, responsible yet adventurous girl, Wendy, Jason Isaacs as the pirates' mean-spirited leader who detests Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Ludivine Sagnier as the teeny tiny fairy, Tinker Bell.
You may also recall Jeremy playing J.D. McCoy on NBC's "Friday Night Lights" from 2008-2010.