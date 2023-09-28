Jake On 'Hannah Montana' 'Memba Him?!
9/28/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor and singer Cody Linley was 16 years old when he first started playing the role of Jake Ryan -- the famous actor who is a heartthrob to all the girls and one of Miley's love interests -- on Disney's "Hannah Montana" back in 2006.
Cody was cast alongside Miley Cyrus, who was living a double-life as Miley the teenage girl and also the teenage popstar, Hannah Montana, Emily Osment as Hannah's silly best friend and skateboarding aficionado, Lilly and Jason Earles as Miley's older brother who loves to give her a hard time, Jackson.