Clark Kent In 'Smallville' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Tom Welling was 24 years old when he first landed the starring role as Clark Kent -- Earth's greatest superhero with studly glasses -- in the Adventure show "Smallville" starting in 2001 and coming to an end in 2011.

Welling shared the superhero series with Michael Rosenbaum as the billionaire CEO, Lex Luthor, and Kristin Kreuk as Kent's love interest who faked her death, Lana Lang.