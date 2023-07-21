Before this ecstatic kid in her Barbie pajamas turned into a "Bachelor" star and an Internet personality, she was just a gleeful pageant kid with her Barbie balloon growing up in Birmingham, Alabama.

After making it to the top 2 on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor," she would later put a ring on it during season 6 of "Bachelor In Paradise" back in 2019. Today, she's big on TikTok and has a YouTube channel where she vlogs with her soon-to-be hubby, Dylan!