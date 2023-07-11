Guess Who This Lil' Cat-Lover Turned Into!

Before this sweetie pie with her pink hair tie turned into an influencer and a fitness model, she was just bundling up with her three kitties, hittin' the slopes on the Rocky Mountains, and growing up in Denver, Colorado.

Before she accrued over 25 million followers on the 'gram, she was gaining popularity through her Vine videos -- most of them which featured her mom dancing and singing. Since then, she's been able to use her platform to jumpstart her health and beauty company, Imaraïs Beauty.