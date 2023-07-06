Guess Who This Kid With Her Popsicle Turned Into!

Before this Los Angeles native in her ladybug outfit was acting in movies like 'Scooby-Doo' and "Lemonade Mouth," she was just enjoying her summer popsicles, becoming a child star and leading her high school's step team.

Before releasing (just one) of her hits -- "Girls Like Girls" in 2015, her singing career started back in well over a decade ago when she joined the all-girl group, The Stunners, which consisted of 5 members including Tinashe ... She's a true triple threat!