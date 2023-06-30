Guess Who This Mini-Ballerina Turned Into!

Before this pretty ballerina in her white tutu turned into a television personality and actress, she was just exploring the concrete jungle with her three younger siblings, rehearsing for her dance recitals and growing up in Brooklyn, New York.

Kicking off her career in radio, she landed as a host on MTV's "Total Request Live" aka "TRL" during the early 2000s. She's also acted in movies like "Two Can Play That Game" with Vivica A. Fox and Gabrielle Union ... as well as "Think Like A Man" with Kevin Hart.