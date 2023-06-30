Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Mini Ballerina Turned Into!

Guess Who This Mini-Ballerina Turned Into!

6/30/2023 12:01 AM PT
Getty/Instagram

Before this pretty ballerina in her white tutu turned into a television personality and actress, she was just exploring the concrete jungle with her three younger siblings, rehearsing for her dance recitals and growing up in Brooklyn, New York.

Kicking off her career in radio, she landed as a host on MTV's "Total Request Live" aka "TRL" during the early 2000s. She's also acted in movies like "Two Can Play That Game" with Vivica A. Fox and Gabrielle Union ... as well as "Think Like A Man" with Kevin Hart.

Need one more clue? Just ask her bestie Kim Kardashian!

Can you guess who she is?

