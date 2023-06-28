Guess Who This Lil' Animal-Lover Turned Into!
6/28/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this lovable little girl was acting on the big screen and traveling the world with her famous friends, she was just training hard in rhythmic gymnastics, playing with her pets and growing up in both Bulgaria and Toronto, Canada.
You may recall her supernatural acting roles in The CW's "The Vampire Diaries", but before she was a vampire drawing blood ... she was acting alongside Drake in the teen drama TV series "Degrassi: The Next Generation."
Need one more hint on who this cute kid is ... just ask her snowboarding bae Shaun White!