Guess Who This Happy Baby Turned Into!

Before this adorable baby drooling on his yellow smock was spittin' beats and rapping on stage, he was just clapping his hands, flashing his pearly whites for the camera, and during his teen years ... was entering rap contests while growing up in Detroit, Michigan.

You've probably heard his popular song "I Don't F With You", but if you haven't ... he's worked with some of the music biz's hottest stars including Nicki Minaj and Drake. Through his music, his listeners have learned he's definitely "one man who can change the world."