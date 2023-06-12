Guess Who This 'Flintstones' Fan Turned Into!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
6/12/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this baby Bamm-Bamm with headphones was an international star -- rapping and singing all around the world -- he was just a little yabba dabba youngster in his "Flintstones" t-shirt, playing football and growing up with his older sister in Medellín, Columbia.

Breaking into the music industry at just 15 years old ... this now 29-year-old has come a long way, and for you soccer fans out there ... his music has been the FIFA theme song a handful of times. When he's not 'Tukoh Taka'n', he loves a good thirst-trap pic on the 'gram featuring all his tats!

Can you guess who he is?

