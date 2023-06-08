Dr. Abby On ER 'Memba Her?!
6/8/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Maura Tierney was in her mid-30s when she first started playing the role of Dr. Abby -- the once modest nurse who evolves into a confident doctor -- on the medical drama series "ER" back in 1999.
Tierney shared the screen with Noah Wyle as the ambitious medical student, John Carter, Laura Innes as well-accomplished doctor Kerry Weaver and throwin' it back to his big break ... George Clooney as the devoted pediatrics physician, Doug Ross.
Maura also played the role of Lisa Miller on the sitcom "News Radio" in the late '90s.