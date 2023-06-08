Dr. Abby On 'ER' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Maura Tierney was in her mid-30s when she first started playing the role of Dr. Abby -- the once modest nurse who evolves into a confident doctor -- on the medical drama series "ER" back in 1999.

Tierney shared the screen with Noah Wyle as the ambitious medical student, John Carter, Laura Innes as well-accomplished doctor Kerry Weaver and throwin' it back to his big break ... George Clooney as the devoted pediatrics physician, Doug Ross.