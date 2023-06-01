'Five For Fighting' 'Memba Him?!

American singer and songwriter Vladimir John Ondrasik III -- more commonly known as "Five For Fighting" -- was in his mid-30s when he rose to stardom with hit songs like "Superman", "100 Years" and "The Riddle."

The singer's popularity continued well into the late 2000s ... "Chances" played over the end credits of the film "The Blind Side" with Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw. In 2016, Five For Fighting's song "Born To Win" debuted and was the opening montage track for the Season 8 finale of "American Ninja Warrior."