'American Idol' Winner Phillip Phillips 'Memba Him?!

5/5/2023 12:01 AM PT
American singer and songwriter Phillip Phillips was 21 years old when he was crowned the "American Idol" season 11 champ back in 2012. Not only did his winning song "Home" become a top-seller in "American Idol" history, but the track was used to cover the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The singer has performed live on "Good Morning America" and "The Today Show", as well as late-night TV shows, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno." He's also opened shows for top players in the music game like John Mayer and Matchbox Twenty.

"Just know you're not alone, 'Cause I'm gonna make this place your home."

Guess what he looks like now!

