Singer Colbie Caillat 'Memba Her?!

American singer and California native Colbie Caillat was in her early 20s when she became a well-known star for her hit tracks like "Bubbly" and "Realize" back in 2007.

During this time, the social media site "Myspace" helped Caillat gain popularity and recognition during her rise to stardom, making her the number one unsigned artist of her genre (Folk Pop) at the time.

Colbie has also collaborated with some of music's hottest stars like Taylor Swift for whom she co-wrote and sang background vocals on the song "Breathe."