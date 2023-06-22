Young William Miller In 'Almost Famous' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Michael Angarano was just 12 years old when he was cast as the young William Miller -- who would later become a journalist for Rolling Stone magazine, tagging along with the band, Stillwater, for their cross-country tour -- in the 2000 movie "Almost Famous."

Angarano shared the big screen with Hollywood greats including Patrick Fugit as the 15-year-old version of William Miller, Billy Crudup as the lead guitarist of Stillwater, Russell Hammond and Kate Hudson as the #1 groupie of the band who is in love with Russell, Penny Lane.