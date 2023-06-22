Young William Miller In 'Almost Famous' 'Memba Him?!
6/22/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor Michael Angarano was just 12 years old when he was cast as the young William Miller -- who would later become a journalist for Rolling Stone magazine, tagging along with the band, Stillwater, for their cross-country tour -- in the 2000 movie "Almost Famous."
Angarano shared the big screen with Hollywood greats including Patrick Fugit as the 15-year-old version of William Miller, Billy Crudup as the lead guitarist of Stillwater, Russell Hammond and Kate Hudson as the #1 groupie of the band who is in love with Russell, Penny Lane.
Michael also played the role of Nick alongside Meryl Streep in the 1999 musical film "Music of the Heart."