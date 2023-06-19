Guess Who This Little Doll Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie firmly holding onto her Annie doll was starring on sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Night Court", she was just hanging by the piano, staying warm in her turtleneck and growing up with her family of four in Marlboro Township, New Jersey.

Aside from her working at The Cheesecake Factory on "The Big Bang Theory", she's landed other notable roles on shows like "True Blood" with Anna Paquin, and shared a hospital room with Pam Beesly played by Jenna Fischer on "The Office."