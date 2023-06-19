Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Little Doll Turned Into!

Guess Who This Little Doll Turned Into!

6/19/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 16
Instagram/Getty

Before this cutie pie firmly holding onto her Annie doll was starring on sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Night Court", she was just hanging by the piano, staying warm in her turtleneck and growing up with her family of four in Marlboro Township, New Jersey.

Aside from her working at The Cheesecake Factory on "The Big Bang Theory", she's landed other notable roles on shows like "True Blood" with Anna Paquin, and shared a hospital room with Pam Beesly played by Jenna Fischer on "The Office."

Need one more clue? She hopes you have the best week ever!

Can you guess who she is?

