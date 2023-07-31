Patrick In 'Bedtime Stories' 'Memba Him?!

Former actor Jonathan Morgan Heit was only 8 years old when he played the role of Patrick -- the young boy who loves nothing more than creating bedtime stories -- in the comedy/family film "Bedtime Stories" back in 2008.

Jonathan shared the screen with Adam Sandler as the hotel handyman and main babysitter, Skeeter, Russell Brand as Skeet's scruffy friend and hotel employee, Mickey and Keri Russell as the elementary school teacher who also babysits the children, Jill.