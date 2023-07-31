Patrick In 'Bedtime Stories' 'Memba Him?!
Patrick In 'Bedtime Stories' 'Memba Him?!
7/31/2023 12:01 AM PT
Former actor Jonathan Morgan Heit was only 8 years old when he played the role of Patrick -- the young boy who loves nothing more than creating bedtime stories -- in the comedy/family film "Bedtime Stories" back in 2008.
Jonathan shared the screen with Adam Sandler as the hotel handyman and main babysitter, Skeeter, Russell Brand as Skeet's scruffy friend and hotel employee, Mickey and Keri Russell as the elementary school teacher who also babysits the children, Jill.
After portraying his character as Patrick, Jonathan appeared in two rom-com films in 2010: "Valentine's Day" with Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway and "Date Night" with Tina Fey and Steve Carell.