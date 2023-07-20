The Bridal Gown Model In 'Parent Trap' 'Memba Her?!

Norwegian-Swedish model and actress Vendela Kirsebom was 31 years old when she threw on her white top-hat-veil and modeled designer Elizabeth James' wedding gown in Disney's family/comedy classic "The Parent Trap" back in 1998.

Vendela shared the big screen with an iconic cast including Lindsay Lohan playing the identical twin sisters who meet at summer camp, Hallie and Annie Parker, Dennis Quaid as the charming father and winemaker, Nick Parker and Natasha Richardson as the beautiful mother and wedding gown designer, Elizabeth James.

Vanessa also played Nora Fries in "Batman and Robin" in 1997 and was featured in Disney's "Model Behavior" with Justin Timberlake in 2000.