Aqua Singer Lene Nystrøm 'Memba Her?!

Norwegian singer Lene Nystrøm was 23 years old when her Europop band, Aqua, released their hit song "Barbie Girl" back in 1997. The catchy dance tune landed the group in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 and propelled them to stardom.

Yes, the song gained much success in the United States, but it also reached number one in more than 10 countries. The flashy music video was uploaded to YouTube in 2010 and now stands at a whopping 1.2 billion views.