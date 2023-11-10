Maria On 'Sesame Street' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Sonia Manzano was 21 years old when she started playing Maria -- who lived and worked on Sesame Street at the "Fix-It-Shop" -- on the iconic PBS kid's television show "Sesame Street" from 1971-2015.

Aside from all the awesome puppets on the block ... The educational program was packed with a dynamic cast like Emilio Delgado as Maria's hubby and guitar player who helped run the "Fix-It-Shop," Luis and the late Bob McGrath (who played Bob from 1969-2016) ... the music teacher with popular songs like "The People in Your Neighborhood" and "Believe in Yourself".