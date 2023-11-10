Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Maria On 'Sesame Street' 'Memba Her?!

11/10/2023 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 11
American actress Sonia Manzano was 21 years old when she started playing Maria -- who lived and worked on Sesame Street at the "Fix-It-Shop" -- on the iconic PBS kid's television show "Sesame Street" from 1971-2015.

Aside from all the awesome puppets on the block ... The educational program was packed with a dynamic cast like Emilio Delgado as Maria's hubby and guitar player who helped run the "Fix-It-Shop," Luis and the late Bob McGrath (who played Bob from 1969-2016) ... the music teacher with popular songs like "The People in Your Neighborhood" and "Believe in Yourself".

The show launched 54 years ago today ... happy "Sesame Street Day"!

Guess what she looks like now 44 years later!

