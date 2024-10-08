Ariadne in 'Hercules' 'Memba Her?!

Austrian–American actress Sybil Danning was in her mid-30s when she played Ariadne -- the evil eye candy and princess planning to rule the world with her magic -- in the 1983 adventure movie "Hercules."

Danning played opposite Lou Ferrigno as the bulky and enormously strong Hercules and Ingrid Anderson as the most beautiful queen who lusts after herself, Cassiopeia.

Other worthy cast mentions include Brad Harris as Augias and Mirella D'Angelo as Circe.