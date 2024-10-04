Steve In 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' 'Memba Him?!

Former actor Sean Frye was just a teen when he rose to stardom playing opposite Henry Thomas as Elliot's older brother -- the sunglass-toting friend in the blockbuster classic "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" back in 1982.

Sean was on the supernatural set with Henry Thomas as the 10-year-old boy who loves "Star Wars" and baseball, Elliot, Drew Barrymore as the sarcastic and mischievous lil' girl Gertie, and Robert MacNaughton as Elliot and Gertie's older bro who helps build a communicator to "phone home" E.T., Michael.