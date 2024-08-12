Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Smiling Baby Turned Into!

Before this blonde hair blue-eyed baby boy was throwin' his charming looks up on the big screen, he was just an Aussie boy playing tennis, kicking the soccer ball and surfing the waves with his two brothers.

In 2009, he flew across the pond to start his acting career. Perhaps you've seen him in popular films like "The Hunger Games" and "Independence Day: Resurgence," but surely these movies wont be his "Last Song."

If you've scrolled through his Instagram, you'd know he loves nature, the ocean and a great thirst trap pic!

Can you guess who he is? 

