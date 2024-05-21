Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Before this lil' mic-dropper with his headphones turned into a musician, he was just singing up a storm, listening to his idols, Elton John and Billy Joel, and hittin' the skate parks in junior high school.

Interestingly enough, he met his wife back in 1999 on the set of "All the Small Things" and the duo share a son together. Him and his bandmates reunited and played during Coachella 2023. After years of being in the spotlight, he's still rockin' his punk-rock fashion.

Need one more hint? What's this guy's age again?

Can you guess who he is?

