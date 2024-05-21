Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Before this lil' mic-dropper with his headphones turned into a musician, he was just singing up a storm, listening to his idols, Elton John and Billy Joel , and hittin' the skate parks in junior high school.

Interestingly enough, he met his wife back in 1999 on the set of "All the Small Things" and the duo share a son together. Him and his bandmates reunited and played during Coachella 2023. After years of being in the spotlight, he's still rockin' his punk-rock fashion.