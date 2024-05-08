Guess Who This Lil' Flower Girl Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie -- who grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan -- turned into an actress and Broadway star, she was dancin' up a storm in dance class, playing piano and hittin' the stage at her middle school in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This actress is most known for playing Mindy Chen on "Emily In Paris," but if that' ain't ringing a bell ... maybe you'd recognize her from Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" alongside Selena Gomez and Steve Martin.