Guess Who This Swingin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this adorable London native with red hair turned into a movie star, she was just enjoying the simpler things in life -- like chillin' in her swing, hanging in the backyard with her three older siblings in Bristol.

Starring in her first feature film back in 2014, you may have seen her alongside Florence Pugh. She always looks sharp, fashionable and anything but stark when she's being photographed. And, the fact she's only in her mid-20s with a long list of accomplishments is beyond impressive!