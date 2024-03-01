Guess Who This Sweet Kiddo Turned Into!
3/1/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this smiling sweetie posing on the porch was in front of the cameras and turned into a global legend, she was an honors student and worked at the local grocery store as a teen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
When she was just 17 years old, she won a beauty pageant and earned a full ride to Tennessee State University. She definitely made Chicago proud for over 25 years before settling down in Santa Barbara.
And she loves her hikes and she loves her gardening ... Need one more hint ... O, i think you can guess!