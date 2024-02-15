Guess Who These Twin Sisters Turned Into!

Before these two sisters, winning and twinning, were puttin' up a fight in the ring, they were just crawling in identical pink outfits, playing soccer and growing up on the farm on the outskirts of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Making their way to the WWE back in 2007, you may recognize these divas from "Smackdown" or their reality TV show(s). Both of these brunette babes showed off their fit physiques in Trey Songz music video "Na Na" -- hitting a punching bag of course!