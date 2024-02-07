Guess Who This Kid With Her Pup Turned Into!

Before this blue-eyed gal with her blonde bowl cut was on the big screen, she was just celebrating her dog's birthday, landing the lead roles in the school plays and growing up in Huntington Woods, Michigan.

You know you want to build a snowman with this cute patootie! Heading off to New York University in the late 90s ... it wasn't long before hittin' the Broadway stage -- starring in shows like "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer".