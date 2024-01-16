Guess Who This Cool Girl In Shades Turned Into!
1/16/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this hip and stylish girl turned into a television and movie star, she was just strikin' a pose, throwin' on her pink shades and becoming a child actress -- gaining recognition at just 11 years old while growing up in Melbourne, Australia.
She's no stranger to the Spider-Verse and she's been acting with Hollywood icons for years ie: Kate Winslet in "Mare Of Easttown." Hopping on the podcast train back in 2019, you can tune into her show, "The Community Library."
And for all you "Mean Girls" fans ... she plays the new Cady Heron!