Guess Who This Cool Girl In Shades Turned Into!

Before this hip and stylish girl turned into a television and movie star, she was just strikin' a pose, throwin' on her pink shades and becoming a child actress -- gaining recognition at just 11 years old while growing up in Melbourne, Australia.

She's no stranger to the Spider-Verse and she's been acting with Hollywood icons for years ie: Kate Winslet in "Mare Of Easttown." Hopping on the podcast train back in 2019, you can tune into her show, "The Community Library."