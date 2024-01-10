Guess Who This Little Rockstar Turned Into!
Guess Who This Little Rockstar Turned Into!
1/10/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this blonde kiddo in their pink t-shirt turned into a musician, they were just throwin' on their hat backward, playing the drums and going by their famous nickname -- which they still use today -- and growing up in Victoria, Australia.
This performer considers themselves a multi-instrumentalist, and in 2018 dropped their debut single, "About You." A few years later, this talented star was featured in Troye Sivan's music video ... and also dressed up as Troye this past Halloween!
Need one more hint? You may see them pop up on Netflix's "Selling Sunset".